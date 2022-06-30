English
    Last Updated : June 30, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on June 30: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, free-fall rattles investors, NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at over Rs 16 lakh

      Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 30 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.39 percent to $891.09 billion over the last 24 hours. The total crypto market volume increased 9.61 percent to $62.62 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.03 billion, 11.22 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      US SEC rejects Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF

      The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday rejected a proposal to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Grayscale, one of the world's biggest digital asset managers, on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange. Grayscale's proposal by NYSE Arca did not meet the standards for exchanges designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative practices and protect investors and the public interest, the regulator said in a filing. Read details here

    • Invest

      A $2 trillion free-fall rattles crypto to the core

      For a generation of alienated techies, crypto's all-for-one ethos was its biggest draw. Now panic is spreading across this universe — and that same ethos is posing what may be the biggest threat yet to its survival. What started this year in crypto markets as a “risk-off” bout of selling fueled by a Federal Reserve suddenly determined to rein in excesses has exposed a web of interconnectedness that looks a little like the tangle of derivatives that brought down the global financial system in 2008. Take a look

    • NFTs

      NFTs have 'fallen off the cliff' as sales, prices plummet in recent weeks

      The market for nonfungible tokens — such as artwork of bored apes — has been spiraling downward after sales sank sharply and the prices of popular NFTs plummeted over the last few weeks. The crypto niche is on course to record its first month with under $1 billion in sales since June 2021, according to data tracker DappRadar. On the world’s biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, sales volume has fallen 75 per cent since May and looks set to scrape the lowest levels since July 2021, Dune data shows. Read more here

    • DeFi

      DeFi’s Existential Problem: It Only Lends Money to Itself


      Remember how the banking system self-destructs every few decades? Now imagine if banks only lent money to finance other banks, and you may get a notion of the house of cards that is “decentralized finance,” or DeFi. Cryptocurrencies keep nosediving, with bitcoin hovering around $20,000 for the first time since 2020. The chaos has spread to DeFi: Celsius, a top crypto lender with assets of around $20 billion, was recently forced to freeze deposit withdrawals. Last week, crypto exchange FTX said it was bailing out one of Celsius’ troubled rivals, BlockFi, with a $250 million loan, not long after rescuing crypto broker Voyager Digital. Read more here

