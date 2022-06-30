Top Cryptocurrency News on June 30: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, free-fall rattles investors, NFTs and more

DeFi

DeFi’s Existential Problem: It Only Lends Money to Itself



Remember how the banking system self-destructs every few decades? Now imagine if banks only lent money to finance other banks, and you may get a notion of the house of cards that is “decentralized finance,” or DeFi. Cryptocurrencies keep nosediving, with bitcoin hovering around $20,000 for the first time since 2020. The chaos has spread to DeFi: Celsius, a top crypto lender with assets of around $20 billion, was recently forced to freeze deposit withdrawals. Last week, crypto exchange FTX said it was bailing out one of Celsius’ troubled rivals, BlockFi, with a $250 million loan, not long after rescuing crypto broker Voyager Digital. Read more here