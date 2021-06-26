Top cryptocurrency news on June 26: Major stories on bitcoin, ethereum and mining

Top Story

Andreessen Horowitz to launch $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund

Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz (also known as a16z) announced a $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund, making it the venture capital firm's largest vertical-specific fund ever. The firm had announced its first cryptocurrency fund in 2017 during a bearish movement in the market. Recently, the cryptocurrency market tumbled again however, the three partners emphasised that the "prices may fluctuate but innovation continues to increase through each cycle." Read more here.