MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : June 26, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on June 26: Major stories on bitcoin, ethereum and mining

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin, ethereum see massive plunge

    Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin, ethereum see massive plunge

    Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.29 trillion, down 8.21 percent from the previous day. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge, trading more than 9 percent lower on June 26. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Andreessen Horowitz to launch $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund

    Silicon Valley firm Andreessen Horowitz (also known as a16z) announced a $2.2 billion cryptocurrency fund, making it the venture capital firm's largest vertical-specific fund ever. The firm had announced its first cryptocurrency fund in 2017 during a bearish movement in the market. Recently, the cryptocurrency market tumbled again however, the three partners emphasised that the "prices may fluctuate but innovation continues to increase through each cycle." Read more here.

    Close

  • Global Watch

    El Salvador's Bitcoin law to come into effect from September 7

    El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced that the recently passed law that has made bitcoin legal tender, will come into effect from September 7. The lawmakers had approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making it the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

  • Tailgate

    China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines

    Bitmain, China's biggest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said it had suspended sales of its products in the spot market to help ease selling pressure following Beijing's ban on bitcoin mining. Bitmain also said it is looking for "quality" power supplies overseas along with its clients, in places including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC Essential #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.