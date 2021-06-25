Top cryptocurrency news on June 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies and policy

Analysis

Bitcoin is the future of currency if government, banks understand and regulate it: Experts

The cryptocurrency debate has been heating up. Exchanges, users, regulators, investors and entrepreneurs have been weighing in on how India can use and regulate crypto. To understand the future of cryptocurrency in India, Moneycontrol’s M Sriram and Chandra R Srikanth hosted another episode of Crypto and India—The Road Ahead on Twitter Spaces. Speakers in the session included Monark Modi, founder and CEO, Bitex; Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns; Akshay BD, angel investor, and Rishi Anand, partner at DSK Legal. Find key takeaways from the session here