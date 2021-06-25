MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 25, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on June 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies and policy

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like BItcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Crypto market is in the green

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on June 25. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 5.77 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.45 billion, which makes a 16.27 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $61.04 billion – 77.8 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,640.73 and its dominance is currently 46.63 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the day. Read more here

    China crackdown triggers Bitcoin crash; what should investors do?


    On June 22, Bitcoin slumped below $30,000 - for the first time in over five months, erasing all of its gains for the year. Let's find out what transpired and how investors should read into it. Watch here

    Millennials and cryptocurrencies: A story of missed profits, hard lessons and losses


    The dramatic fall of the price of one Bitcoin by 50 percent between its peak on April 15 and June 21 may have shaken the crypto markets, but Naimish Sanghvi, 32, is not unnerved. He is a cryptocurrency enthusiast and founder of Coin Crunch India. He says that cryptocurrency isn’t for the faint-hearted. He claims to be mentally prepared for seeing Bitcoin’s price fall to near-zero levels, though he doesn’t see that as a possibility. How are millennials dealing with this new fad in investing? Read full here

    Two South African brothers vanish with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin


    AfriCrypt, a South African investment company, has reportedly defrauded investors of $3.6 billion in Bitcoin funds. The two brothers and founders of the investment platform have now fled the country, Bloomberg reported. The South African police force, Hawks, was alerted after a Cape Town law firm Hanekom Attorneys, hired by investors said they were unable to trace the two brothers. It further told other cryptocurrency exchanges around the world if the brothers try to convert the digital coins to cash. Africrypt Chief Operating Officer Ameer Cajee, 17, and his brother Raees, 20, had set up Africrypt in 2019 and it provided bumper returns for investors, the report said. The company website was taken down and the publication was unable to reach neither of the brothers through calls. Follow the story here

    Bitcoin is the future of currency if government, banks understand and regulate it: Experts

    The cryptocurrency debate has been heating up. Exchanges, users, regulators, investors and entrepreneurs have been weighing in on how India can use and regulate crypto. To understand the future of cryptocurrency in India, Moneycontrol’s M Sriram and Chandra R Srikanth hosted another episode of Crypto and India—The Road Ahead on Twitter Spaces. Speakers in the session included Monark Modi, founder and CEO, Bitex; Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns; Akshay BD, angel investor, and Rishi Anand, partner at DSK Legal. Find key takeaways from the session here

