Top cryptocurrency news on June 24: Major stories on Bitcoin, Coinbase and Blockchain Capital

Analysis

Central bank digital currencies can offer finality, liquidity, integrity, says BIS

Central bank digital currencies can offer "finality, liquidity and integrity", and could provide strong data governance as well as privacy standards based on digital identities, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Wednesday. It released a chapter titled 'CBDCs: an opportunity for the monetary system' that is part of its Annual Economic Report 2021.Noting that central banks stand at the centre of a rapid transformation of the financial sector and the payment system, BIS said Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) represent a unique opportunity to design a technologically advanced representation of central bank money, one that offers the unique features of finality, liquidity and integrity.

"Innovations such as crypto currencies, stable coins and the walled garden ecosystems of big techs all tend to work against the public good element that underpins the payment system. The DNA (Data-Network-Activities) loop, which should encourage a virtuous circle of greater access, lower costs and better services, is also capable of fomenting a vicious circle of entrenched market power and data concentration. The eventual outcome will depend not only on technology but on the underlying market structure and data governance framework," BIS said. (PTI)