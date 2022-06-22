Top cryptocurrency news on June 22: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, investors seek clarity from govt, Vauld cuts jobs and more

Status Watch

Mounting crypto liquidations make DeFi go to extremes



The record-setting rout in cryptocurrencies has put a slew of decentralized-finance applications and their communities in a race to protect themselves against a cascade of liquidations, sometimes by employing unprecedented measures. For example, token holders of Solend, a lending app on the Solana blockchain, voted to temporarily take over a large user’s account that faced the threat of a large liquidation, an extreme move for DeFi that appears to be a first. This was reversed in a second vote. That all took place after MakerDAO, an app that supports stablecoin DAI and is run by a crypto community that formed one of the first decentralized autonomous organizations, suspended the token from being deposited and minted in DeFi crypto lending platform Aave. DeFi apps are suffering because they tend to be interconnected, and troubles in one can have cascading effects on others. Read more here

