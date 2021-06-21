Top cryptocurrency news on June 21: Major stories on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency mining

Market Buzz

Top cryptocurrency prices on June 21

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.48 trillion, a 0.44 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.63 billion, which makes a 15.58 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $64.06 billion – 79.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day. Read more here.

Smriti Chaudhary