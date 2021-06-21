MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 21, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on June 21: Major stories on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency mining

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top cryptocurrency prices on June 21

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.48 trillion, a 0.44 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.63 billion, which makes a 15.58 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $64.06 billion – 79.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Paraguay lawmakers seek to make Bitcoin legal tender


    Paraguay may legalise Bitcoin to be used as legal tender. A pro-bitcoin congressman in Paraguay says he will present bitcoin legislation in Congress next month with the aim to make Paraguay a hub for cryptocurrency investors worldwide. His efforts follow El Salvador passing a bill making bitcoin legal tender, a cryptocurrency news website Bitcoin.com reported.

  • Big Blow

    Bitcoin hashrate falls as Sichuan farms shut down


    Bitcoin hash rate is now steadily falling after the Chinese government's crackdown on the virtual currency’s mining and trading activities. The region is the second-densest province in China where most miners are located, according to data stemming from the University of Cambridge.  According to the regional publication 8btc news, the Sichuan Development and Reform Commission and Energy Bureau announced it would close the operation of 26 suspected cryptocurrency mining and virtual currency projects on Sunday, Bitcoin.com reported.

  • In Focus

    Bitcoin falls 7% to $35,431.15

    Bitcoin dropped 7% to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on Friday, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14, Reuters reported. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 % to $2,165.68 on Friday, losing $205.45 from its previous close.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC Essential #MC essentials

