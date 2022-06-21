Top cryptocurrency news on June 21: Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh, industry fears contagion, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 21 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.86 percent to $904.57 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 8.78 percent to $71.92 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 9.24 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.73 billion, 87.23 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Babel Finance, which suspended withdrawals and redemption of crypto assets on June 18, said it has reached an agreement with counterparties on the repayment of some debts to ease short-term liquidity. In an update on its website on June 20, Babel said it carried out an emergency assessment of its business operations to determine the company's liquidity status. "Babel Finance will actively fulfill its legal responsibilities to customers and strive to avoid further transmission and diffusion of liquidity risks," the company said.

The cryptocurrency industry is on edge as Bitcoin struggles to stay above a key level, with investors fearing that problems at major crypto players could unleash a wider market shakeout. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was on June 20 trading just under the symbolic level of $20,000 in early London trading hours - roughly the peak of its charge to its previous record in 2017. Its fall follows problems at several major industry players. Further declines, market players said, could have a knock-on effect as other crypto investors are forced to sell their holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses. Investors are concerned that issues at large crypto companies may trigger a wider market shakeout.