Last Updated : June 20, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on June 20: Major stories on bitcoin, iron titanium and meme stocks

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top cryptocurrency prices on June 20

    Bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red. The market capitalisation of the global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.47 trillion, 2.63 percent lower than yesterday. China's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining has extended to the southwest province of Sichuan, where authorities ordered cryptocurrency mining projects closed in the major mining centre, Reuters has reported. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Goldman Sachs partners with Galaxy Digital for bitcoin futures trading

    Goldman Sachs has begun trading bitcoin futures with cryptocurrency merchant bank Galaxy Digital. New York-based Galaxy Digital, founded by Mike Novogratz, works with over 300 institutional trading counterparties.Galaxy co-president Damien Vanderwilt told CNBC that this is the first time that Goldman Sachs used a digital assets firm as a counterparty after setting up a cryptocurrency desk in May. Read more here.

    Close

  • Global Watch

    'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns of losses 'the size of countries'

    Michael Burry, who is best known for shorting the 2007 mortgage bond market, warned retail investors of losses worth "the size of countries" if prices of cryptocurrencies and meme stocks decline. In a series of tweets on June 17, which have since been deleted, Burry cautioned traders about the "mother of all crashes", Bloomberg reported. Burry does have a habit of deleting his tweets, the report said. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Billionaire Mark Cuban hit by Iron Titanium coin crash

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame was hit after the cryptocurrency token Iron Titanium crashed to zero dollars following a panic selloff from a high of over $64 within hours. "I got hit like everyone else. Crazy part is I got out, thought they were increasing their TVL enough. Than Bam," Cuban tweeted. Cuban had revealed his investment in Iron Titanium coins earlier this week in his blog post, displaying his enthusiasm for it and for QuickSwap. Read more here.

  • In a First

    Rapper Raftaar to accept cryptocurrency as performance fees

    Rapper Raftaar has become the first Indian artiste to accept cryptocurrency instead of actual currency as performance fee. "I've always been an ardent admirer of blockchain technology. I've always wondered why artistes and managers alike haven't explored the potential of this disruptive medium. Nevertheless, I've finally taken the baby steps in this direction and all the credit goes to my manager, Ankit Khanna for making this dream a reality for me," said Raftaar. Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

