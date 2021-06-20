Top cryptocurrency news on June 20: Major stories on bitcoin, iron titanium and meme stocks

Big Story

Billionaire Mark Cuban hit by Iron Titanium coin crash

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban of Shark Tank fame was hit after the cryptocurrency token Iron Titanium crashed to zero dollars following a panic selloff from a high of over $64 within hours. "I got hit like everyone else. Crazy part is I got out, thought they were increasing their TVL enough. Than Bam," Cuban tweeted. Cuban had revealed his investment in Iron Titanium coins earlier this week in his blog post, displaying his enthusiasm for it and for QuickSwap. Read more here.