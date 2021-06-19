Top cryptocurrency news on June 19: Major stories on bitcoin, litecoin and cryptocurrency exchanges

In a First

NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be paid in cryptocurrency

Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, AP reported. Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years. Cassill said Voyager is paying market rate for the sponsorship but the funds will be distributed in crypto. He said the payment is a portfolio of digital assets that includes Litecoin and Bitcoin priced at market rates, the report added.