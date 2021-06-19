Top cryptocurrency news on June 19: Major stories on bitcoin, litecoin and cryptocurrency exchanges

WazirX, other exchanges accused of aiding drug trade
Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, accused of aiding drug trade by a Vice report, said on June 18 that the person driving the drug trade does not use its platform, adding to the list of controversies that the Binance-owned exchange is embroiled in. A Vice report on June 17 said that Makarand Pardeep Adivirkar, known in India’s underground drug circuit as the “crypto king” was paying for drugs on the dark web using bitcoin, and was using WazirX and other platforms as a wallet. Read more here.
In a First
NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be paid in cryptocurrency
Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, AP reported. Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years. Cassill said Voyager is paying market rate for the sponsorship but the funds will be distributed in crypto. He said the payment is a portfolio of digital assets that includes Litecoin and Bitcoin priced at market rates, the report added.