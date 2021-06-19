MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 19, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on June 19: Major stories on bitcoin, litecoin and cryptocurrency exchanges

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Top cryptocurrency prices today on June 19

    Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red with bitcoin and ethereum down about 3 percent in the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.51 trillion, a decline of 3.40 percent over the previous day. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 7 percent to $35,431.15 at 8.02 pm GMT on June 18, Reuters reported. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell up to 8.66 percent to $2,165.68. Read more here.

    US House Republican becomes first national party to accept donations in cryptocurrency

    The US' National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the United States House Republicans' campaign arm said it will begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency. The organization said it was the first national party committee to take contributions via cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which it said would help it support Republican candidates in next year's midterm elections. Read more here.

    WazirX, other exchanges accused of aiding drug trade

    Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, accused of aiding drug trade by a Vice report, said on June 18 that the person driving the drug trade does not use its platform, adding to the list of controversies that the Binance-owned exchange is embroiled in. A Vice report on June 17 said that Makarand Pardeep Adivirkar, known in India’s underground drug circuit as the “crypto king” was paying for drugs on the dark web using bitcoin, and was using WazirX and other platforms as a wallet. Read more here.

    NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be paid in cryptocurrency

    Landon Cassill will be the first NASCAR driver paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a sponsorship deal with Voyager that begins at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, AP reported. Voyager, a cryptocurrency brokerage platform, reached a 19-race deal to sponsor Cassill in the Xfinity Series in his JD Motorsports entry. Voyager will pay the funds in Litecoin to Cassill, who has been avid in the market for several years. Cassill said Voyager is paying market rate for the sponsorship but the funds will be distributed in crypto. He said the payment is a portfolio of digital assets that includes Litecoin and Bitcoin priced at market rates, the report added.

     

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

