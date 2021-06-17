Top cryptocurrency news on June 17: Major stories on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether

Big Story

Fox bets big on NFT, earmarks $100 million for a fund on the same





Bento Box Entertainment, under the aegis of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Entertainment, is taking fan engagement of this show Krapopolis a step ahead by curating a dedicated NFT (Non-Fungible Token) marketplace that will sell background art, experience tokens, and more.

The show, created by Rick and Morty co-founder Dan Harmon, will premiere in 2022. This, along with a $100 million creative fund in collaboration with NFT firm Blockchain Creative Labs is the latest in Fox’s bid to expand its presence in the rapidly emerging space. Check the details here.