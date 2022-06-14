Top Cryptocurrency News on June 14: Crypto market cap slips, crypto lending firm pauses withdrawals and more

Market Buzz Crypto market cap slips below $900 billion Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 13.74 percent to $895.36 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 60.75 percent to $149.45 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.43 billion, 6.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted Monday after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.” It’s the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors’ assets and spurred urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry. Read details here

Bear market 'Bear-Market Blues' test mettle of most devout Bitcoin holders

With Bitcoin caught in the throes of its worst slide in years, analysts are wading through any number of indicators to see at what point even more investors might start to throw in the towel. Bitcoin, down about 20% this week, fell to as low as $21,932 on Tuesday, putting it squarely below the average investor cost base of $23,500, according to UBS. That means prices have declined enough to test even long-term holders, who up until now in the 2022 drawdown were largely in the green with their investments.