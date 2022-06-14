Last Updated : June 14, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on June 14: Crypto market cap slips, crypto lending firm pauses withdrawals and more
Market Buzz
Crypto market cap slips below $900 billion
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 14 as the global crypto market cap declined 13.74 percent to $895.36 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 60.75 percent to $149.45 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $10.43 billion, 6.98 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted Monday after a major cryptocurrency lender effectively failed and halted all withdrawals from its platform, citing “extreme market conditions.” It’s the latest high-profile collapse of a pillar of the cryptocurrency industry. These meltdowns have erased tens of billions of dollars of investors’ assets and spurred urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry. Read details here
Bear market
‘Bear-Market Blues’ test mettle of most devout Bitcoin holders
With Bitcoin caught in the throes of its worst slide in years, analysts are wading through any number of indicators to see at what point even more investors might start to throw in the towel. Bitcoin, down about 20% this week, fell to as low as $21,932 on Tuesday, putting it squarely below the average investor cost base of $23,500, according to UBS. That means prices have declined enough to test even long-term holders, who up until now in the 2022 drawdown were largely in the green with their investments. Read details here
The meltdown
Binance U.S. exchange sued by crypto investor over stablecoin collapse
Binance U.S. and its CEO were sued on Monday by a U.S. investor who alleges the cryptocurrency exchange falsely marketed Terra USD as a safe asset ahead of the so-called stablecoin's collapse in value last month. Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the U.S. dollar, and are popular as safe havens in times of turmoil in crypto markets. But Terra USD's value plunged last month, breaking its 1:1 dollar peg and contributing to a tumble in other crypto assets like Bitcoin. Read details here