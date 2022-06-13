Top cryptocurrency news on June 13: Bitcoin tests lowest level since December 2020, Jack Dorsey announces Web 5 and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 13: Bitcoin down over 7%, tests lowest level since December 2020

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on June 13 as the global crypto market cap declined 8.38 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 31.53 percent to $94.35 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.77 billion, 8.24 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $81.99 billion, which is 86.90 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 21.39 lakh, with a dominance of 47.22 percent. This was a 0.46 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The world's biggest cryptocurrency is facing its lowest level since the week ending December 21, 2020.

Former Twitter CEO and Block Head Jack Dorsey has announced a new platform on the social media platform -- Web 5. A combination of Web 3 and Web 2, Web 5 will be powered by Bitcoin. "This will likely be our most important contribution to the internet," Dorsey tweeted. Web5 is developed by TBD, a Bitcoin-focused subsidiary Dorsey's Block. The company said in its website that the new platform will solve the problem of securing personal data.

Mastercard has announced that it's teaming up with several non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces to "bring its payments network to Web3," making it possible to purchase NFTs with its debit and credit cards. According to a blog post, the NFT marketplaces partnering with Mastercard include Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring and Nifty Gateway, as well as Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The integration will enable users to purchase NFTs in an "easier and safer" manner by using their cards, rather than crypto, to complete the transaction.