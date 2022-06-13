English
    Last Updated : June 13, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on June 13: Bitcoin tests lowest level since December 2020, Jack Dorsey announces Web 5 and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs to help you jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 13: Bitcoin down over 7%, tests lowest level since December 2020

    • NFT Buzz

      Mastercard Adds The Sandbox, Nifty Gateway, Mintable to 'Simple' NFT Purchase Scheme

      Mastercard has announced that it's teaming up with several non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces to “bring its payments network to Web3,” making it possible to purchase NFTs with its debit and credit cards. According to a blog post, the NFT marketplaces partnering with Mastercard include Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring and Nifty Gateway, as well as Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The integration will enable users to purchase NFTs in an "easier and safer" manner by using their cards, rather than crypto, to complete the transaction. Read more here.

