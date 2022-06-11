Top cryptocurrency news on June 11: RBI reiterates 'risky' crypto stance, Mastercard opens NFT purchases via cards and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh

The global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 2.91 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.62 billion, which makes a 11.34 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi stands at $5.97 billion, 8.83 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.31 billion, which is 84.75 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 46.65 percent. This was a 0.30 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Cryptocurrencies pose huge financial stability risks in the economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said. "We have already conveyed our stance (on cryptocurrencies) to the government. They pose huge risks to financial stability. The central bank will wait for the government consultation paper on cryptocurrencies to come out," Das said at an event in Mumbai. Further, Das said that the central bank will come out with guidelines on digital lending "soon". The RBI has been cautioning investors regarding trading in cryptocurrencies amid the ongoing crypto market crash. Das has repeatedly conveyed his stance that trading in cryptocurrencies involves a great deal of risk and may lead to instability in the financial market.



Payments giant Mastercard has tied up with a raft of crypto marketplaces to allow its cardholders to pay for the purchase of Non-Fungible Tokens ( Payments giant Mastercard has tied up with a raft of crypto marketplaces to allow its cardholders to pay for the purchase of Non-Fungible Tokens ( NFTs ). Mastercard is working to enable NFT commerce with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and Web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. “We’re working with these companies to allow people to use their Mastercard cards for NFTs purchases, whether that’s on one of these companies’ marketplaces or using their crypto services. With 2.9 billion Mastercard cards worldwide, this change could have a big impact on the NFT ecosystem. Buy the NFTs you want on the marketplace of your choice. No need to buy crypto first,” Raj Dhamodaran, executive vice president at Mastercard, wrote in a blog. Take a look



Days after NFT trading platform OpenSea’s former executive was charged for insider trading of the Read more here

Days after NFT trading platform OpenSea’s former executive was charged for insider trading of the digital assets, the company’s co-founder and CEO Derin Finzer has committed to step up efforts in preventing thefts, scams, and IP infringements on the marketplace. Finzer in a blog post said while plagiarism, IP infringements, and thefts are prohibited under OpenSea’s Terms, “at our scale, comprehensive policies aren’t enough”. He said the company recently launched a new verification system that identifies authentic accounts and content more prominently to keep scammers out and that OpenSea’s copy mint prevention system is the most sophisticated spam and fraud reduction tool the company has built.