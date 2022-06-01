Top cryptocurrency news on June 1: Bitcoin above Rs 25 lakh, UK govt to regulate stablecoins & more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trades above Rs 25 lakh Read Full Here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 1 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.21 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 5.76% percent to $87.75 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.85 billion, 8.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $75.43 billion, which is 85.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 25 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased to 46.29% by 0.37% over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Terra Debacle: UK government seeks to regulate stablecoins

Following the collapse of digital currency Terra Luna, which erased $40 billion worth of investors’ money, the UK government has released a consultation paper on stablecoins to mitigate financial stability issues that may materialise should a firm that has reached systemic scale fail. In January 2021, the Treasury issued a consultation and call for evidence inviting views from stakeholders on the UK regulatory approach to crypto-assets and stablecoins. Read Details Here

Meme Coin Shiba Inu founder deletes all tweets, blogs

The founder of meme coin Shiba Inu, who goes under the pseudonym Ryoshi, has wiped the Twitter handle clean of all tweets and deleted the cryptocurrency’s blog posts, including the first one- ‘All Hail the Shiba’. Shiba Inu’s founder goes by the name Ryoshi, but very little else is known about the cryptocurrency creator. Similar to the founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, they remain anonymous. SHIB was first created in August 2020 as a decentralised meme token. After its creation, Ryoshi gave 50 percent of all SHIB to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has since donated his collection of SHIB, alongside burning 410 trillion SHIB in the process. Ryoshi also created LEASH ― another cryptocurrency within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Read More

