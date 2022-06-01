Top cryptocurrency news on June 1: Bitcoin above Rs 25 lakh, UK govt to regulate stablecoins & more

Meme Coin

Shiba Inu founder deletes all tweets, blogs



The founder of meme coin Shiba Inu, who goes under the pseudonym Ryoshi, has wiped the Twitter handle clean of all tweets and deleted the cryptocurrency’s blog posts, including the first one- ‘All Hail the Shiba’. Shiba Inu’s founder goes by the name Ryoshi, but very little else is known about the cryptocurrency creator. Similar to the founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, they remain anonymous. SHIB was first created in August 2020 as a decentralised meme token. After its creation, Ryoshi gave 50 percent of all SHIB to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin has since donated his collection of SHIB, alongside burning 410 trillion SHIB in the process. Ryoshi also created LEASH ― another cryptocurrency within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Read More

