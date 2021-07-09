MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 09, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 9: Big stories on Bitcoin wallets, Spike Lee ad and China's crackdown

A daily round-up of the most interesting news and articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether, to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Latest prices

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum trade in red

    Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with bitcoin down 2 percent, early on July 9. The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.35 trillion, a decline of 4.84 percent over the last 24-hour period. Read more here.

  • Big Plans

    Square plans to make hardware wallet for bitcoin

    Payments company Square Inc will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin, the payments company confirmed in a tweet on July 8. This came shortly before US Senator Elizabeth Warren flagged growing risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market, Reuters reported.

  • What Salvadorans think

    Big Salvadoran majority skeptical of bitcoin as standard currency: Poll

    In a snub to El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, more than three-quarters of Salvadorans have said they are skeptical of the maverick leader's push to adopt bitcoin as parallel legal tender, according to a poll released on July 8, Reuters reported.

  • Surging popularity

    Cryptocurrency seeks the spotlight, with Spike Lee’s help

    Spike Lee has taken a leap into another cultural craze, having agreed to direct and star in a television commercial for Coin Cloud, a company that makes kiosks for buying and selling bitcoin and other virtual currencies. Read more here.

  • Crackdown

    China’s crypto crackdown unlikely to stop with bitcoin mining

    The crackdown on cryptocurrencies by Chinese authorities is unlikely to stop with bitcoin mining. Authorities in the country have indicated that other digital tokens, particularly stablecoins, are also a serious threat, Business Insider reported.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Saurabh Mukherjea on 30-years of reforms, polorisation in market & how to pick wealth creators

