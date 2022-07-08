Top cryptocurrency news on July 8: Bitcoin jumps 7%, 'Crypto winter', Web3 and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin jumps over 7%

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 8 as the global crypto market cap increased by 5.53 percent to $973.47 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped by 9.54 percent to $62.98 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.98 billion, 9.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $56.28 billion, which is 89.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story How ‘Crypto Winter’ has frozen transactions across the world and in India, too

Singapore-based Vauld, a crypto trading and lending platform stopped its customers from withdrawing their funds amid capital issues. In another case, Crypto broker Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy. Huobi Thailand shut shops on July 1. And the list keeps on growing. Back at home, cryptocurrency companies are reeling under the pressure of taxation imposed by the government.

Web3 Top executives, senior engineer quit crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber to build Web3 startup

Three top executives and a senior blockchain developer of crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber have quit the company at a time when cryptocurrency exchanges are seeing large drawdowns by investors.Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sarmad Nazki, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Sharan Nair, Senior Vice President Krishna Hegde and Yadunandan Batchu, a senior blockchain engineer, have left the company to start their own Web3 venture.

