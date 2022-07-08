Top cryptocurrency news on July 8: Bitcoin jumps 7%, 'Crypto winter', Web3 and more

Big Story

How ‘Crypto Winter’ has frozen transactions across the world and in India, too



Singapore-based Vauld, a crypto trading and lending platform stopped its customers from withdrawing their funds amid capital issues. In another case, Crypto broker Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy. Huobi Thailand shut shops on July 1. And the list keeps on growing. Back at home, cryptocurrency companies are reeling under the pressure of taxation imposed by the government. Read details here

