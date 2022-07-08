Last Updated : July 08, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on July 8: Bitcoin jumps 7%, 'Crypto winter', Web3 and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin jumps over 7%
Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 8 as the global crypto market cap increased by 5.53 percent to $973.47 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours jumped by 9.54 percent to $62.98 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.98 billion, 9.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $56.28 billion, which is 89.35 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here
Big Story
How ‘Crypto Winter’ has frozen transactions across the world and in India, too
Singapore-based Vauld, a crypto trading and lending platform stopped its customers from withdrawing their funds amid capital issues. In another case, Crypto broker Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy. Huobi Thailand shut shops on July 1. And the list keeps on growing. Back at home, cryptocurrency companies are reeling under the pressure of taxation imposed by the government. Read details here
Web3
Top executives, senior engineer quit crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber to build Web3 startup
Three top executives and a senior blockchain developer of crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber have quit the company at a time when cryptocurrency exchanges are seeing large drawdowns by investors.Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sarmad Nazki, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Sharan Nair, Senior Vice President Krishna Hegde and Yadunandan Batchu, a senior blockchain engineer, have left the company to start their own Web3 venture. Take a look
Crypto meltdown
How Wall Street escaped the crypto meltdown
In November, in the midst of an exuberant cryptocurrency market, analysts at BNP Paribas, a French bank with a Wall Street presence, pulled together a list of 50 stocks they thought were overpriced — including many with strong links to digital assets. They nicknamed this collection the “cappuccino basket,” a nod to the frothiness of the stocks. The bank then spun those stocks into a product that essentially gave its biggest clients — pension funds, hedge funds, the managers of multibillion-dollar family fortunes and other sophisticated investors — an opportunity to bet that the assets would eventually crash. Read more here