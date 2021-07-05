Top cryptocurrency news on July 5: Major stories on Bitcoin, crytocurrency markets and NFTs

Now This

Delhi Court orders Police to lodge FIR on fraud allegations by Bitcoin seller



A Delhi court directed the Moti Nagar Police to register an FIR on the complaint of a Bitcoin seller after bank accounts to which funds were transferred by the accused for Bitcoin purchase were frozen and the transactions marked as illegal (Hitesh Bhatia vs. Mr. Kumar Vivekanand). Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey ordered the investigation on a complaint by a person dealing with the sale and purchase of bitcoins through the online transaction portal “Binance” and opined that there was a need to probe the alleged fraud committed by the accused, as well as whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the complainant-seller as well as the intermediary through which the bitcoin sales were completed, i.e. Binance. The Judge noted that, while cryptocurrency had not been prohibited in India, such virtual currency transactions would still have to comply with general laws such as "PMLA, IPC, FERA, NDPS Act, Tax laws, and RBI regulations regarding KYC (know your customer), CFT (Combating of funding of terrorism) and AML (Anti-money laundering requirements).” (Bar & Bench)

