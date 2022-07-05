Top Cryptocurrency News On July 5: Bitcoin at Rs 16.25 lakh, trading volume plummets as TDS kicks in, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.25 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 5. The global crypto market-cap rose by 5.22 per cent to $908.13 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 35.69 per cent to $55.35 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.24 billion, 9.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $50.22 billion, which accounted for 90.73 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.25 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 0.23 per cent to 42.39 per cent early today. Read full here

Big Story Trading dries up on India crypto exchanges as new tax kicks in

Warnings from Indian crypto exchanges that a controversial new transaction tax would erode trading are coming true, with volumes evaporating since the levy took effect. Three exchanges -- ZebPay, WazirX and CoinDCX -- suffered declines of between 60 per cent and 87 per cent in the value of daily trading immediately after the one per cent tax deductible at source became effective on July 1, data from CoinGecko show. A fourth, Giottus, saw trading sink 70 per cent, its chief executive said. Read details here

Policy Watch Coinbase-backed Vauld suspends crypto withdrawals, seeks new investors citing financial challenges

Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld said in a blog post on July 4 that the company has decided to suspend all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect amidst financial challenges arising from the crypto crash and drop in volumes due to the regime in India. The company said that it is forced to look for new investors and explore restructuring options to stay afloat in the current environment. Vauld's current investors include Coinbase Ventures, PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner and Cadenza Capital. Take a look

