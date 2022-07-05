English
    Last Updated : July 05, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News On July 5: Bitcoin at Rs 16.25 lakh, trading volume plummets as TDS kicks in, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.25 lakh

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 5. The global crypto market-cap rose by 5.22 per cent to $908.13 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 35.69 per cent to $55.35 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.24 billion, 9.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $50.22 billion, which accounted for 90.73 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.25 lakh. The market dominance of world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 0.23 per cent to 42.39 per cent early today. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Trading dries up on India crypto exchanges as new tax kicks in


      Warnings from Indian crypto exchanges that a controversial new transaction tax would erode trading are coming true, with volumes evaporating since the levy took effect. Three exchanges -- ZebPay, WazirX and CoinDCX -- suffered declines of between 60 per cent and 87 per cent in the value of daily trading immediately after the one per cent tax deductible at source became effective on July 1, data from CoinGecko show. A fourth, Giottus, saw trading sink 70 per cent, its chief executive said. Read details here

    • Policy Watch

      Coinbase-backed Vauld suspends crypto withdrawals, seeks new investors citing financial challenges


      Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld said in a blog post on July 4 that the company has decided to suspend all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform with immediate effect amidst financial challenges arising from the crypto crash and drop in volumes due to the regime in India. The company said that it is forced to look for new investors and explore restructuring options to stay afloat in the current environment. Vauld's current investors include Coinbase Ventures, PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner and Cadenza Capital. Take a look

    • Trends Corner

      India's position on crypto currency vindicated by global trends: Report


      India's conservative position on not encouraging Crypto Currency is being rapidly vindicated by the negative experiences of various Crypto funds with the latest being Singapore's Three Arrows crypto fund. Experts say that India correctly predicted the adverse economic headwinds and perhaps saved a lot of people from economic ruin. Last week, Singapore-based crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), was reported by various media sources to be in trouble. It is one of the high-profile crypto investment firms that has run into difficulties recently as the crypto market valuation plunged. It has fallen by about a third since it hit its peak sometime in November last year.  Read more here

