Top cryptocurrency news on July 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & investors

Analysis

What should Bitcoin investors do after the recent rally?



After the crash in its price during May, Bitcoin appears to be back in the reckoning. After a 53 percent fall between April 16 and July 21, Bitcoin’s price was up 32 percent just this past week. This sort of volatility is sure to unnerve many investors. But for those that track and invest in cryptocurrencies, it was just another day in office. But crypto enthusiasts say there is a way to make this volatility work in your favour. However, don’t get swayed by last week’s price rise. First-time investors must be especially careful. Spend time understanding more about the Bitcoin before investing. Read more here.

