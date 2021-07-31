MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 31, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 31: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & investors

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin above $41,930

    Bitcoin above $41,930


    The global cryptocurrency market is in the green today (July 31). The market cap is $1.63 trillion, a 3.23 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.99 billion, which makes a 19.38 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $69.23 billion, which is 76.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,921.04 and its dominance is 48.36 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    CoinDCX plans to raise $100-120 million


    Cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDCX is in talks to raise $100-120 million, in a financing round that could value the company at over $1 billion. Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group is likely to lead the investment, The Economic Times has reported. Existing investors Polychain Capital and Coinbase Ventures are also expected to participate in the fundraising. If CoinDCX is valued at over $1 billion, it would become the first cryptocurrency exchange to enter the unicorn club. Read full here.

  • Analysis

    What should Bitcoin investors do after the recent rally?


    After the crash in its price during May, Bitcoin appears to be back in the reckoning. After a 53 percent fall between April 16 and July 21, Bitcoin’s price was up 32 percent just this past week. This sort of volatility is sure to unnerve many investors. But for those that track and invest in cryptocurrencies, it was just another day in office. But crypto enthusiasts say there is a way to make this volatility work in your favour. However, don’t get swayed by last week’s price rise. First-time investors must be especially careful. Spend time understanding more about the Bitcoin before investing. Read more here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Bitsz supports 30 million plus transactions/second


    "Crypto markets have had a great rally of late. Total market cap for all cryptocurrencies crossed 2 trillion dollar mark. This impressive rally was fuelled by big money investors' like Greyscale investments and Microstrategy. Due to this long positive rally, we saw a huge spike in the number of users or crypto investors. Due to huge numbers hitting exchanges, few exchange servers dropped and few big exchanges have reinstated minimum deposits for new users to control load on servers. Bitsz was created keeping this in mind. Our mission is to save the world of cryptocurrency exchanges. Every time there is a huge spike in trading volumes, we have seen many exchange servers get crashed. We want to give a robust technology which can handle 30 million + transactions per second," says Naveen Kumar, Founder, Bitsz. Bitsz wants to expand soon and incorporate instant lending and borrowing, arbitrage trading and other exciting features into its features. (NewsVoir/PTI)

