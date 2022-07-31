Top Cryptocurrency News on July 31: Bitcoin gains over 3%, Zipmex files for bankruptcy

Big Story

The Merge is Ethereum’s chance to take over Bitcoin, researcher says



Ethereum researcher, Vivek Raman, is convinced that Ethereum’s upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system will enable it to take over Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as the most prominent cryptocurrency.“Ethereum does have, just from an economic perspective and because of the effect of the supply shock, a chance to flip Bitcoin,” said Raman in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.

