MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : July 30, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 30: Vauld raises money from Peter Thiel fund, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    XRP, Polkadot surge over 7%

    XRP, Polkadot surge over 7%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on July 30. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.58 trillion, a 2.81 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.61 billion, which makes a 16.83 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big story

    Crypto startup Vauld raises money from Peter Thiel fund, others

    Vauld, which wants to be a bank for cryptocurrency holders, said on July 29 that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Valar Ventures- a firm co-founded by PayPal founder Peter Thiel along with other investors. Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital,  Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner and Cadenza Capital also invested in the round.

  • Top News

    CoinDCX plans to raise $100-120 million: Report

    Cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDCX is in talks to raise $100-120 million, in a financing round that could value the company at over $1 billion. Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group is likely to lead the investment, The Economic Times has reported. Read more here.

  • Explained

    What should Bitcoin investors do after the recent rally?

    After the crash in its price during May, Bitcoin appears to be back in the reckoning. After a 53 percent fall between April 16 and July 21, Bitcoin's price was up 32 percent just this past week. This sort of volatility is sure to unnerve many investors. But for those that track and invest in cryptocurrencies, it was just another day in office.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.