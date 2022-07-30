Top Cryptocurrency News on July 30: Marriages, court cases can be held in the metaverse

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ether in green as global crypto m-cap edges up <img src="https://images.moneycontrol.com/static-mcnews/2021/06/cryptocurrencies.jpg" alt="" />

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 30. The global crypto market cap is $1.10 trillion, a 0.34 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.57 billion, which is a 6.47 percent increase over the previous day.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.74 billion, 11.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $91.30 billion, which is 91.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered above 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.48 percent, a decrease of 0.09 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Big Story FDIC urges banks to police misleading crypto claims on deposit insurance

A U.S. banking regulator is urging banks dealing with cryptocurrency companies that they need to make sure customers know which of their funds will be insured by the government in case of collapse, and which have no safety net. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said Friday it is concerned consumers may be confused about how safe their money may be when placed in crypto assets, particularly in cases where firms offer a mix of uninsured crypto products alongside insured bank deposit products. In a new advisory, the FDIC said banks need to make sure any crypto firms they partner with do not overstate the reach of deposit insurance. The push comes as broad turmoil in the crypto market has led to the collapse of some high-profile firms, including one regulators publicly chastised yesterday for overstating deposit insurance coverage. (Reuters)



What's Brewing Marriages and court cases can be held in the metaverse

Legal marriage proceedings, court case disputes and government services may one day be offered on the Metaverse, according to a Singaporean government minister. Speaking at the TechLaw Fest 2022 on July 20, Singapore’s Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong argued even highly personalized, intimate events such as the solemnization of marriages have taken place online in the Metaverse: “It would not be unthinkable that, besides registration of marriages, other government services can soon be accessed online via the Metaverse.”

