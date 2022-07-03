Top cryptocurrency news on July 3: Bitcoin at Rs 16.08 lakh, Three Arrows crypto fund files for bankruptcy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.08 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early today on July 03. The global crypto market cap is $869.36 billion, a 0.84 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.49 billion, which makes a 36.47 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.19 billion, 10.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $37.26 billion, which is 92.00 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 16.08 lakh, with a dominance of 42.26 percent. This was a 0.14 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is seeking protection from creditors in the United States under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield US assets, according to a court filing. Singapore-based 3AC is one of the highest-profile investors hit by the sharp sell-off in crypto markets and is being liquidated, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for 3AC filed a petition in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday, according to court documents.

Invest Funding capital in Web3 space doubles this year to over $1 billion

Funding capital in the Web3 space has doubled this year, in the first six months alone, according to data sourced from Venture Intelligence. The sector has already raised over $1 billion, compared to $0.5 billion in the whole of 2021, signalling continued investor interest in the burgeoning sector, despite the unfavourable macro tailwinds and funding winter. However, while early-stage deals have not slowed down, late-stage deals are taking more time, say experts tracking the space. To put it in perspective, last year, during the same period (January-June), the Web3 segment saw $60 million being raised. Seed and Series A deals took center stage, data shows.