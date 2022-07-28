Top Cryptocurrency News on July 28: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market-cap rose 7.64 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 percent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 percent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market-cap rose 7.64 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 percent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 percent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here