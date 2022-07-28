Top Cryptocurrency News on July 28: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Market Buzz Market volume rises 34%; Bitcoin up 5%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market-cap rose 7.64 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 percent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 percent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market-cap rose 7.64 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 percent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 percent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Big Story India must stop blowing hot and cold on crypto regulation If there is anything that is odder than Stranger Things, it is the Indian government’s on-now, off-now stand on cryptos. Finance minister Nirmala Sithraraman’s recent written statement in Parliament on cryptos has not only sowed the seeds of confusion but has also triggered speculation about the reasons behind the government’s equivocations regarding decentralised finance, especially crypto products. The finance minister’s anodyne statement is a complete reversal from the fire-and-brimstone speeches that she had delivered last year. Read details here