Top Cryptocurrency News on July 28: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Unstoppable Domains notches $1 billion valuation as investors bet on NFT-based digital identities

By now, you’ve likely heard about nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that represent ownership of things like art or music, but what about NFTs that represent your identity? Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain name provider, believes all of us will come to use NFTs in this way—and on Wednesday announced it has raised a $65 million Series A funding round to help make this happen. Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains has registered 2.5 million domains to date, reflecting the popularity of the new web naming system—which are like traditional domains (ie "name.com" or "name.org") but use terms like "name.crypto" and "name. blockchain" with each one tied to an NFT. Take a look