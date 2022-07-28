Top Cryptocurrency News on July 28: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Last Updated : July 28, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market volume rises 34%; Bitcoin up 5%
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 28. The global crypto market-cap rose 7.64 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 34.61 percent to $84.71 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.40 billion which is 8.74 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $79.90 billion, which is 94.33 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56 percent, a decrease of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Big Story
India must stop blowing hot and cold on crypto regulation
If there is anything that is odder than Stranger Things, it is the Indian government’s on-now, off-now stand on cryptos. Finance minister Nirmala Sithraraman’s recent written statement in Parliament on cryptos has not only sowed the seeds of confusion but has also triggered speculation about the reasons behind the government’s equivocations regarding decentralised finance, especially crypto products. The finance minister’s anodyne statement is a complete reversal from the fire-and-brimstone speeches that she had delivered last year. Read details here
What's brewing
Unstoppable Domains notches $1 billion valuation as investors bet on NFT-based digital identities
By now, you’ve likely heard about nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that represent ownership of things like art or music, but what about NFTs that represent your identity? Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 domain name provider, believes all of us will come to use NFTs in this way—and on Wednesday announced it has raised a $65 million Series A funding round to help make this happen. Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains has registered 2.5 million domains to date, reflecting the popularity of the new web naming system—which are like traditional domains (ie "name.com" or "name.org") but use terms like "name.crypto" and "name. blockchain" with each one tied to an NFT. Take a look