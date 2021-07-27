MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 27, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 27: Binance IPO and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Polkadot plunges 8%

    Cryptocurrency prices remained in the red on July 27. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.46 trillion, a 4.80 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the previous 24 hours was $115.38 billion, which makes a 38.99 percent increase.

    Binance IPO may need 'structural changes' to meet regulatory norms

    Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) apparently revealed the possibility of a future IPO while speaking at the "Redefine Tomorrow" event organised by SCB 10X the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank. However, he said the IPO plan was "not 100% fixed yet". Read more here.

    Read Elon Musk's message to Dogecoin holders looking to 'make a lot of money'

    In a bid to push his favourite cryptocurrency, SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has yet again sent out a message to Dogecoin enthusiasts saying that the canine faced meme currency "is money". Read more here.

    Gold may struggle to retain its sheen, Bitcoin can defend $28,500: Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research

    While equities enjoyed a steady up move on the year-to-date (YTD) basis, safe havens like gold witness declined and bitcoin saw one of its wildest moves in 2021.

