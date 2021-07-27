Top cryptocurrency news on July 27: Binance IPO and other major stories

Big story

Binance IPO may need 'structural changes' to meet regulatory norms

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) in the US. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) apparently revealed the possibility of a future IPO while speaking at the "Redefine Tomorrow" event organised by SCB 10X the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank. However, he said the IPO plan was "not 100% fixed yet". Read more here.