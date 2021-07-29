Top cryptocurrency news on July 29: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies

Big Story

Why a cryptocurrency index is an oxymoron



Cryptocurrencies have been in vogue lately. While proponents are ‘holding on for dear life’ through the downturn, naysayers proclaim this to be the beginning of the end. The regulators do not know any better. On the one hand, China, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom have banned Binance (the largest cryptocurrency exchange). On the other, we have El Salvador approving Bitcoin as legal tender. Believe it or not, we even have indices and derivatives on cryptocurrency now. How would one bring transparency to a market which, in its current state, is inherently opaque at multiple levels? Find out here.

