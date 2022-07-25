Top Cryptocurrency News on July 25: The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trades above Rs 18 lakh

The global crypto market cap decreased 1.19 percent to $1.02 trillion in the 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume increased 1.93 percent to $61.14 billion. Bitcoin traded above Rs 18 lakh with a dominance of 41.67%, a decrease of 0.04% over the day. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.67 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $55.08 billion, which is 90.10% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Yuga Labs Threatened With Possible Class-Action Lawsuit

in June, Yuga Labs, the $4 billion company behind the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), generated headlines by suing a prominent artist for trademark infringement. Law firm Scott+Scott is organising a class-action suit against Yuga Labs, the firm said late last week. The lawsuit will allege that Yuga falsely promoted Bored Ape NFTs and ApeCoin, the collection's native Ethereum token, as securities with guaranteed returns but which in reality plummeted in value over the last three months.

