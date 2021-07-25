MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 25, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Cryptocurrency market in the green on July 25

    The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 1.28 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.73 billion, which makes a 1.54 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.22 billion, which is 80.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,992.59 and its dominance is 46.03 percent, an increase of 0.08 percent over the day. Ethereum rose the most, up 1.96 percent, followed by Bitcoin which is up 1.65 percent. On the other hand, XRP fell -0.64 percent. Read more here.

    Digital money craze: India is mining jobs on cryptocurrency platforms


    An engineer by education, Abhiroop Gupta, 25, lost his job at a travel consultancy in Delhi during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since he had adequate savings, Gupta decided to use the lockdown as an opportunity to hone his skills in the cryptocurrency space. He became part of a mining pool, which has made “decent progress”. The icing on the cake? Gupta now has two job offers in hand, from two rival cryptocurrency platforms. Amid the rise in cryptocurrency trading and mining in India, platforms in this space are going out to hire talent. Since most roles are technical, engineering talent is in high demand. These include roles like blockchain developer, backend developer and crypto engineer. Hiring consultants say that apart from technical roles, product development and marketing positions have also started to open. Read details here.

    Malaysian police steamroll bitcoin machines


    Malaysian police hit on a novel way to dispose of more than 1,000 bitcoin-mining machines seized in raids -- they crushed the devices using a steamroller. Authorities on Borneo island discovered the machines, worth an estimated 5.3 million ringgit ($1.25 million), in crackdowns between February and April. Eight people were arrested for allegedly stealing the equivalent of $2 million worth of electricity to power the energy-hungry computers, according to police. The 1,069 mining machines were laid out in a car park of a police station in Miri last week and crushed with a steamroller. Six of those arrested were convicted of stealing electricity, jailed for six months and fined. "The crypto-miners stole electricity. Their actions are dangerous for life and property, as they can cause power outages," said Hakemal Hawari, a senior police official in the city of Miri, where the devices were seized. Read more here.

    Steve Jobs' 1973 handwritten job application up for sale as NFT


    Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' handwritten job application from 1973 is up for sale, with an option to buy either an NFT version or the original document. The one-page application was prepared after Jobs dropped out of Reed College, and three years before he co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976, CNBC reported. The application does not name a position or company, but says Jobs was interested in electronics tech or design engineer roles. Jobs mentioned computer and calculator experience as some of his skills. As of July 22 morning, the physical version has a top bid worth $1,000 while the highest NFT bid is $545.93, the news channel reported. The auction will close at 5 pm ET on July 28. Read full here.

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

