Top cryptocurrency news on July 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies & NFTs

Malaysian police steamroll bitcoin machines



Malaysian police hit on a novel way to dispose of more than 1,000 bitcoin-mining machines seized in raids -- they crushed the devices using a steamroller. Authorities on Borneo island discovered the machines, worth an estimated 5.3 million ringgit ($1.25 million), in crackdowns between February and April. Eight people were arrested for allegedly stealing the equivalent of $2 million worth of electricity to power the energy-hungry computers, according to police. The 1,069 mining machines were laid out in a car park of a police station in Miri last week and crushed with a steamroller. Six of those arrested were convicted of stealing electricity, jailed for six months and fined. "The crypto-miners stole electricity. Their actions are dangerous for life and property, as they can cause power outages," said Hakemal Hawari, a senior police official in the city of Miri, where the devices were seized. Read more here.

