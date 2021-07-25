Top cryptocurrency news on July 25: Major stories on Bitcoin, digital currencies & NFTs

Digital money craze: India is mining jobs on cryptocurrency platforms
An engineer by education, Abhiroop Gupta, 25, lost his job at a travel consultancy in Delhi during the COVID-19 lockdown. Since he had adequate savings, Gupta decided to use the lockdown as an opportunity to hone his skills in the cryptocurrency space. He became part of a mining pool, which has made “decent progress”. The icing on the cake? Gupta now has two job offers in hand, from two rival cryptocurrency platforms. Amid the rise in cryptocurrency trading and mining in India, platforms in this space are going out to hire talent. Since most roles are technical, engineering talent is in high demand. These include roles like blockchain developer, backend developer and crypto engineer. Hiring consultants say that apart from technical roles, product development and marketing positions have also started to open. Read details here.