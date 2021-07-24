MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 24, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 24: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto & digital currencies

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Cryptocurrency market in the green on July 24

    The global cryptocurrency market is green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 2.82 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.83 billion, which makes a 13.55 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.41 billion, which is 79.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,470.10 and its dominance is 45.95 percent, an increase of 0.25 percent over the day. Bitcoin rose the most, up by 2.93 percent, followed by Ethereum which is up 2.82 percent. On the other hand Polkadot fell -2.42 percent. Read more here.

    Central bank digital currency has many benefits and some risks, says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar


    Introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk, a top RBI official said on July 22. A CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different.  "Introduction of CBDC would possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option," said deputy governor T Rabi Sankar at his keynote address at a webinar organised by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi.  However, there are associated risks, Sankar said, adding these risks need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits. "It would be RBI’s endeavour, as we move forward in the direction of India’s CBDC, to take the necessary steps which would reiterate the leadership position of India in payment systems. CBDCs is likely to be in the arsenal of every central bank going forward," Rabi Sankar said. Read full here.

    7 in 10 consumers in India encountered tech support scams last year, highest globally: Microsoft


    India witnessed a relatively high rate of tech support scams at 69 percent in the last 12 months - among the highest globally - with a significant increase seen in such scams stemming from unsolicited calls, a Microsoft survey said. Microsoft's 2021 Global Tech Support Scam Research report showed that consumers in India experienced a relatively high "scam encounter rate" of 69 percent in the last 12 months, similar to the 70 percent rate experienced in 2018. However, there was an overall five-point drop in such scam encounters globally with a rate of 59 percent over the same period. Consumers in India who lost money to such scams in 2021 lost Rs 15,334 on average. However, 88 percent of those who lost any money were able to recover some back, with the average being Rs 10,797. The most common methods of payment for those who lost any money were through bank transfers (43 percent), followed by gift cards (38 percent), PayPal (32 percent), credit cards (32 percent), and Bitcoin (25 percent). (PTI)

    JPMorgan to give all wealth clients access to crypto funds


    JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, Business Insider reported citing sources. The bank told its financial advisers in a memo earlier this week to take buy and sell orders from its wealth management clients for five cryptocurrency products effective July 19. Four of such products are from Grayscale Investments and one from Osprey Funds, according to the report. Its advisers are allowed to execute only "unsolicited" crypto trades, Business Insider said, adding that advisors cannot recommend products but only buy and sell on behalf of clients' request. The report said JPMorgan's move applies to all clients looking for investment advice, including the ones who use its Chase trading app, besides ultra-rich clients and those whose assets are managed by JPMorgan Advisors. JPMorgan declined to comment. Read copy here.

