Top Cryptocurrency News On July 24: Caduceus partners Lord Botham to launch cricket into the metaverse

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Bitcoin trades over Rs 18 lakh[/title][circularimage][/circularimage][body]

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 24 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.08 percent to $1.03 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 16.14 percent to $60.02 billion over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 18.71 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, a decrease of 0.32% over the day. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.56 billion, 9.27 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $54.33 billion, which is 90.51% percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.[/body][/content]

[content][quote]Big Story[/quote][title]Caduceus partners Lord Botham to launch cricket into the metaverse[/title][body]Cutting-edge metaverse blockchain tech company Caduceus has partnered British sporting legend Lord Botham to launch an exclusive new NFT collection on the Light Cycle platform. This bold move from the cricketing Hall of Famer introduces the world of cricket to the metaverse for the first time and showcases the endless possibilities of web3 technology. Lord Botham was reputedly known as one of English cricket's greatest ever all-rounders and well respected as a sports commentator and charity fundraiser. His skills, determination and unique character transcended the game and made him not only an on-field star, but a leading sports personality. Now the undisputed sporting great leads from the front once again as he shows his desire to be the first to take cricket into the metaverse by launching his NFT on Light Cycle, the first 3D Metaverse platform to provide a multiuser 3D experience that allows customers to engage with their favourite brands and celebrities through online immersion. Crypto News

[/body][/content]