Top Cryptocurrency News on July 21: Tesla sells bitcoin holdings, Zipmex suspends withdrawals and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum fall up to 5% Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on July 21, with the global crypto market cap declining 3.46 percent to $1.02 trillion over the previous day. The total crypto market volume declined 6.03 percent to $95.32 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.27 billion, 8.68 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $86.78 billion, which is 91.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story Southeast Asian crypto exchange Zipmex suspends withdrawals Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has suspended withdrawals, the company tweeted on July 20 night, with an executive of its Thai affiliate citing liquidity difficulties at crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius. Zipmex, which says it operates in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, is the latest in a string of crypto players globally to run into difficulties following a sharp selloff that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD. The company's tweet cited "volatile market conditions and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners" for the suspension.