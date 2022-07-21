Top Cryptocurrency News on July 21: Tesla sells bitcoin holdings, Zipmex suspends withdrawals and more

Big Story

Southeast Asian crypto exchange Zipmex suspends withdrawals

Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has suspended withdrawals, the company tweeted on July 20 night, with an executive of its Thai affiliate citing liquidity difficulties at crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius. Zipmex, which says it operates in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, is the latest in a string of crypto players globally to run into difficulties following a sharp selloff that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD. The company's tweet cited "volatile market conditions and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners" for the suspension. Read More