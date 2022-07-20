Top Cryptocurrency News on July 20: BNP Paribas partners with Metaco, Trade Republic registers as cryptocurrency operator

Market Buzz

Bitcoin crosses Rs 19 lakh mark

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 20. The global crypto market rose to 1 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose to $101.53 billion over the last 24 hours. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 19 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 42.2 percent according to CoinMarketCap data. In other news, smaller, lesser-known digital tokens commonly referred to as altcoins led a push higher in cryptocurrencies that saw Bitcoin head towards $23,000. Ether, the second-largest digital currency, jumped as much as 10.7% on Tuesday in Asia. Solana added 13 per cent and Polkadot about 7 per cent. Bitcoin at one point rose 6.8 per cent and was trading at $22,880 as of 9:15 a.m. in Tokyo. Read more