MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : July 20, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 20: Ethereum co-founder quits crypto industry and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ethereum in red, Polkadot plunges over 9%

    Bitcoin, Ethereum in red, Polkadot plunges over 9%

    Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the red on July 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.23 trillion, a 4.34 percent decrease over the previous day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $57.25 billion, which makes a 16.38 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top story

    Ethereum co-founder says leaving industry, cites 'personal security concerns'

    Days after Ethereum co-founder Jackson Palmer slammed the cryptocurrency industry in a series of tweets, another crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethereum, Anthony Di lorio, has said that he is "quitting" the industry. The reason? Partially due to personal safety concerns, among other things, Bloomberg reported.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.