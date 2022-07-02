Top cryptocurrency news on July 2: Bitcoin at Rs 15 lakh, OpenSea hit with another data breach and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 15.95 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 2. The global crypto market cap is $863.55 billion, a 4.16 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $63.61 billion, which makes an 11.68 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is $5.63 billion, 8.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.13 billion, which is 89.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 15.95 lakh, with a dominance of 42.42 percent. This was a 0.63 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Finance ministry clarifies on what NFTs qualify as virtual digital assets

In a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that only those NFT trades that do not include a parallel sale of an underlying physical asset will attract the tax rates specified for virtual digital assets. "The central government hereby specifies a token which qualifies to be a virtual digital asset as a non-fungible token within the meaning of sub-clause (a) of clause (47A) of section 2 of the Act but shall not include a non-fungible token whose transfer results in the transfer of ownership of the underlying tangible asset and the transfer of ownership of such underlying tangible asset is legally enforceable," said the notification.



Data Breach NFT marketplace OpenSea hit with another data breach

OpenSea, the popular NFT marketplace, has been hit with another data breach. This time, the company says that an employee of its email vendor, Customer.io, apparently downloaded and shared email addresses linked to OpenSea accounts. The company said in a tweet, that emails provided to the marketplace by users, and people who had subscribed to its newsletters were both affected. The company said there was a high chance of email phishing attempts, now that the addresses were leaked online and appealed to customers to maintain safe email practices and only respond to mails from their official domain (opensea.io).



Analysis Bitcoin could reach $28,000 by year-end: Deutsche Bank

Bitcoin could go as high as $28,000 by the end of the year, according to Deutsche Bank. An analysis by Deutsche Bank strategists Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova suggests that Bitcoin could rally around 30 percent from its current levels, however still over halfway from its all-time high. "The digital currency is more like diamonds (a highly marketed asset) rather than gold, a stable safe-haven commodity," they said. Equating BTC with the leading diamond company The De Beers Group, Laboure and Pozdnyakova said they changed the perception of consumers with rigorous advertising efforts.


