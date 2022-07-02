Last Updated : July 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on July 2: Bitcoin at Rs 15 lakh, OpenSea hit with another data breach and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 15.95 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on July 2. The global crypto market cap is $863.55 billion, a 4.16 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours stood at $63.61 billion, which makes an 11.68 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is $5.63 billion, 8.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $57.13 billion, which is 89.82 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 15.95 lakh, with a dominance of 42.42 percent. This was a 0.63 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
Finance ministry clarifies on what NFTs qualify as virtual digital assets
In a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that only those NFT trades that do not include a parallel sale of an underlying physical asset will attract the tax rates specified for virtual digital assets.