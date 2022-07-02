Top cryptocurrency news on July 2: Bitcoin at Rs 15 lakh, OpenSea hit with another data breach and more

Data Breach

NFT marketplace OpenSea hit with another data breach





OpenSea, the popular NFT marketplace, has been hit with another data breach. This time, the company says that an employee of its email vendor, Customer.io, apparently downloaded and shared email addresses linked to OpenSea accounts. The company said in a tweet, that emails provided to the marketplace by users, and people who had subscribed to its newsletters were both affected.

The company said there was a high chance of email phishing attempts, now that the addresses were leaked online and appealed to customers to maintain safe email practices and only respond to mails from their official domain (opensea.io).