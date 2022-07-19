Top Cryptocurrency News on July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh, RBI may tighten rules for fintechs, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 19: Bitcoin crosses Rs 18 lakh mark The global crypto market cap rose 5.31 percent to $1.02 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume rose 85.92 percent to $107.95 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.91 billion, which is 8.26 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market stood at 41.35 percent, a decrease of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read more

Big Story RBI may tighten rules for fintechs as customer complaints rise The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce new regulations for fintech companies with respect to various aspects including credit operations and know your customer (KYC) norms, said people familiar with the development. This is against the backdrop of complaints related to some fintechs on charging of usurious interest rates and other issues including non-compliance with KYC, anti-money laundering norms (AML), and lack of ownership disclosures, they said.