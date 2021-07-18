Top cryptocurrency news on July 18: Major stories on Bitcoin and crypto investments

In Focus

The curious case of women acing cryptocurrency trading in India



Studies show that women are better placed than men when it comes to saving and investing, thanks to their inherent patient and pragmatic dispositions. Per the Bitcoin Investor Study 2020 conducted by GrayScale, around 47 percent of all female investors surveyed were open to considering investing in bitcoin, a marginal rise from 43 percent in 2019. But more reassuringly, given a strong track record and performance, around 66 percent of women investors said they will be open to investing in the asset class. A 2021 survey by ET Money also proved how women prove to be more resilient and astute when it comes to money management. Yumna Ahmad, a communications specialist based out of Delhi, is just one of the many new-age women warming up to investing in the cryptocurrency space, which is traditionally considered a male bastion. But what is fueling this positive rise in recent times? Read full here.

