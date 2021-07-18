MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 18, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 18: Major stories on Bitcoin and crypto investments

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency market in the green on July 18


    The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on July 18 (today). The market cap is $1.29 trillion, a 1.23 percent increase over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.64 billion, which makes a 11.50 prevent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $46.46 billion, which is 82.03 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $32,175.85 and its dominance is 46.77 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day. Dogecoin rose the most, up 12.88 percent, followed by Polkadot which is up 8.58 percent. On the other hand, USD Coin and Binance USD both fell -0.02 percent. Read more here.

  • In Focus

    The curious case of women acing cryptocurrency trading in India


    Studies show that women are better placed than men when it comes to saving and investing, thanks to their inherent patient and pragmatic dispositions. Per the Bitcoin Investor Study 2020 conducted by GrayScale, around 47 percent of all female investors surveyed were open to considering investing in bitcoin, a marginal rise from 43 percent in 2019. But more reassuringly, given a strong track record and performance, around 66 percent of women investors said they will be open to investing in the asset class. A 2021 survey by ET Money also proved how women prove to be more resilient and astute when it comes to money management. Yumna Ahmad, a communications specialist based out of Delhi, is just one of the many new-age women warming up to investing in the cryptocurrency space, which is traditionally considered a male bastion. But what is fueling this positive rise in recent times? Read full here.

  • Analysis

    Ready to invest in cryptos? Beginners guide to kickstart your journey


    While critics point out the extreme volatility associated with them, along with regulatory ambiguity, cybersecurity issues, and their uncertain future, its admirers point out the mind-boggling returns that they have generated over the years. However, being a new investment class, very little information is available for their fundamental analysis, and hence it’s vital to tread with caution while you are trading with them. So, what are the things that you need to watch out for? Let’s find out here.

  • Now This

    Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark


    Pakistan has seen a boom in trading and mining cryptocurrency, with interest proliferating in thousands of views of related videos on social media and transactions on online exchanges. While cryptocurrency is not illegal in Pakistan, the global money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has called on the government to better regulate the industry. Pakistan is on the FATF's grey list of countries it monitors for failing to check terror financing and money laundering. In response, the federal government has set up a committee to study cryptocurrency regulation, which includes observers from the FATF, federal ministers, and heads of the country's intelligence agencies. In March, the group announced it was looking into setting up new mining farms using Zaka's facility as a template. And despite the challenges, Pakistan's crypto boom shows no signs of stopping. (Reuters)

