Last Updated : July 17, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 17: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and regulations

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Cryptocurrency market in the red on July 17

    The global cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 17 (today). The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $51.54 billion, which is 80.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $31,353.77 and its dominance is 46.14 percent, an increase of 0.52 percent over the day. Polkadot fell the most, down -9.21 percent, followed by Dogecoin which is down -6.77 percent. On the other hand, Tether rose 0.05 percent. Read details here

    Crypto world faces a fateful choice (MC Pro)


    Adam Samson Crypto asset companies face a stark choice: learn to live with regulators or endure their wrath. One of the main draws for hardcore advocates of digital assets is that many theoretically sit outside the reach of government and monetary authorities that oversee activities in conventional markets. While the dream of a decentralised financial system is still alive and well in the crypto community, what has actually developed is an industry full of very large financial companies. Many digital assets theoretically sit outside the purview of governments and monetary authorities that oversee activities in conventional markets. Read more here.

    Regulation delay could benefit crypto industry, but long way to go, say experts


    The virtual currency bill was expected to be tabled in the parliament recently, but that did not happen. This sparked off a wave of reactions. Some crypto stakeholders were dismayed by regulation getting postponed, but there could be a silver lining too. To understand what this decision means to experts, Moneycontrol's M. Sriram and Chandra R Srikanth hosted an episode of Crypto Bill Delay - Boon or Bane? on Twitter Spaces. The speakers included Kashif Raza, co-founder, Cryptokanoon; Arup Roychoudhury, who leads economy and policy coverage at Moneycontrol; Sandeep Parekh, managing partner, Finsec Law Advisors; Navin Surya, Board Member, Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council and Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder, Unocoin. Here are key takeaways from the session.

    Chinese cryptocurrency community Bishijie shut down by regulators


    Bishijie, a Chinese cryptocurrency community and information provider, on Thursday ceased operation of its app and website in mainland China, saying it violated central bank regulations. Bishijie, or Coin World, said on its website that it is "actively cooperating with regulators, and taking corrective measures as required." China's state council, or cabinet, vowed in late May to crack down on bitcoin trading and mining, citing underlying financial risks. Bishijie, a world for cryptocurrency trading, is dedicated to simplifying investment decisions, according to its website. It provides news, social network, and trading information for cryptocurrency investors in China and Korea, according to its website. Read story here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

