Last Updated : July 15, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 15: Major stories on Bitcoin, India’s Cryptocurrency Bill and investments

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency market is mixed on July 15

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the mix of red and green on July 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.35 trillion, a 2.21 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $64.89 billion, which was a 7.37 percent increase. The volume of all stable coins is now $51.84 billion – 79.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently at $32,365.08 and its dominance is 45.65 percent, an decrease of 0.44 percent over the day. Read full here

  • Big Story

    Why the government has not listed Cryptocurrency Bill for Monsoon Session of Parliament

    Against widespread expectations, the government has not listed the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commences on July 19. Officials declined to comment as to whether the bill will be tabled later in the Winter Session in 2021 or even beyond that. Moneycontrol has learnt from multiple sources that there are two reasons for the bill not being tabled now. To know why, read here

  • Analysis

    Now, you can lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. But, are the risks worth it?

    As with all investments, you buy cryptocurrencies hoping for their prices to rise and to sell the coins for a profit. But, some cryptocurrency exchanges in India also allow you to lend them. Vauld and ZebPay are two such cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocurrency exchanges like Vauld and ZebPay allow lending and borrowing of crypto coins. You can generate annual returns of up to 6.7 percent on Bitcoin and Ethereum by lending these for a specified period. Read details here.

  • Now This

    Black Swan author Nassim Taleb reverses stance on bitcoin, calls it one of the most 'fragile' assets

    In a change of heart, The Black Swan author Nassim Nicholas Taleb now sees no value in holding a bitcoin. The former options trader said the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap is worth "exactly zero" and does not satisfy notions of it as a currency without government support, as a hedge against inflation and as a safe haven investment. "Few assets in financial history have been more fragile than bitcoin," he said in his paper, 'Bitcoin, Currencies, and Fragility,' published in late June. Another reason for his stance reversal is that bitcoin requires a sustained amount of interest to maintain it. In contrast, "gold and other precious metals are largely maintenance-free, do not degrade over a historical horizon, and do not require maintenance to refresh their physical properties over time," he said. Read more here

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will having corporates as professors help bridge employability gap?

