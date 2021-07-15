Top cryptocurrency news on July 15: Major stories on Bitcoin, India’s Cryptocurrency Bill and investments

Big Story

Why the government has not listed Cryptocurrency Bill for Monsoon Session of Parliament

Against widespread expectations, the government has not listed the much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, which commences on July 19. Officials declined to comment as to whether the bill will be tabled later in the Winter Session in 2021 or even beyond that. Moneycontrol has learnt from multiple sources that there are two reasons for the bill not being tabled now. To know why, read here