Top cryptocurrency news on July 15: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, Coinbase to drop from top rank and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 15: Bitcoin in the green; Ethereum, XRP biggest gainers

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 15. The global crypto market-cap rose by 2.13 percent to $920.79 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.50 billion, which makes a 6.07 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.30 billion, which is 9.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.38 per cent, a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

Big Story Coinbase may drop from ranks of top crypto exchanges as volume falls

Coinbase Global Inc. is falling out of the coveted list of the world’s top 10 digital-asset exchanges by volume as the markets battle crypto winter. The latest data for this month so far shows the firm is now the 14th largest exchange, down from the fourth-biggest in late 2021, according to Mizuho Securities USA LLC. Read details here

Invest Delays in INR withdrawals on Bitbns, users flag issues on social media

After several users complained of delays in INR withdrawals from crypto Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange on July 14 said in a notification on its website that the payment delays were due to issues from "relevant authorities". "INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities. We are working closely with them to fix it at the earliest. Requesting patience from the community during this hard time,” the company said on its website. Take a look

