English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : July 15, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on July 15: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, Coinbase to drop from top rank and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 15: Bitcoin in the green; Ethereum, XRP biggest gainers

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 15: Bitcoin in the green; Ethereum, XRP biggest gainers


      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 15. The global crypto market-cap rose by 2.13 percent to $920.79 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.50 billion, which makes a 6.07 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.30 billion, which is 9.20 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.7 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.38 per cent, a decrease of 0.52 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Coinbase may drop from ranks of top crypto exchanges as volume falls


      Coinbase Global Inc. is falling out of the coveted list of the world’s top 10 digital-asset exchanges by volume as the markets battle crypto winter. The latest data for this month so far shows the firm is now the 14th largest exchange, down from the fourth-biggest in late 2021, according to Mizuho Securities USA LLC. Read details here

    • Invest

      Delays in INR withdrawals on Bitbns, users flag issues on social media


      After several users complained of delays in INR withdrawals from crypto Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange on July 14 said in a notification on its website that the payment delays were due to issues from "relevant authorities". "INR withdrawals are delayed due to some issues from relevant authorities. We are working closely with them to fix it at the earliest. Requesting patience from the community during this hard time,” the company said on its website. Take a look

    • Art NFTs

      Digital assets are solutions in search of problems, says Andrew Left


      Andrew Left, one of the world’s best-known short sellers, has criticised digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), calling them solutions in search of problems and said the idea of decentralisation, which is the bedrock of the crypto ecosystem, was the “stupidest thing ever.” In an interview with Moneycontrol on July 14, Left said he won’t be surprised to see Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalisation, at $10,000 and Ethereum (ETH), the second largest, at $200. He said neither of them had any real world utility. Read more here

    tags #Bitcoin prices #Coinbase #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.