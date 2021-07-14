MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 14, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 14: Crypto bill gets delayed and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance in red; Polkadot plunges 8%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 3.67 percent decrease over the last day while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.45 billion, which makes a 3.55 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Centre to introduce 23 legislations in Parliament, Crypto Bill not listed

    The Centre has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, the Cryptocurrency Bill has been delayed and is not listed in the Lok Sabha bulletin. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, (Crypto Bill) that aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, was earlier listed for the Budget Session but couldn’t be tabled.

  • In focus

    UK police make record cryptocurrency seizure

    British police, on July 13, announced they had seized a record 180 million pounds ($250 million, 210 million euros) of cryptocurrency suspected of having being used in criminal enterprises. Read more here.

  • Explained

    This Indian brand now accepts payment in crypto, do cryptocurrencies benefit companies?

    Hopping on to the latest cryptocurrency trend, homegrown decor brand, The Rug Republic, has begun accepting major cryptocurrencies as payment for its orders. While the brand delivers worldwide, this payment option is currently available only in India.

