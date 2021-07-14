Top cryptocurrency news on July 14: Crypto bill gets delayed and other major stories

Big Story

Centre to introduce 23 legislations in Parliament, Crypto Bill not listed

The Centre has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, the Cryptocurrency Bill has been delayed and is not listed in the Lok Sabha bulletin. The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, (Crypto Bill) that aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, was earlier listed for the Budget Session but couldn’t be tabled.