Top Cryptocurrency News on July 14: Bitcoin rises, Celsius files for bankruptcy, NFT buzz and more

Market Buzz Market volume surges 32%; Bitcoin biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 14. The global crypto market-cap rose by 3.66 percent to $903.44 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume surged 32.80 percent to $73.70 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.37 billion which is 8.64 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $66.22 billion, which is 89.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story Telangana minister KTR seeks to take up crypto industry's cause with Centre

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao seeks to lobby the Indian government on behalf of the crypto industry to address their concerns. "One of the things that I want to do, my principal secretary (Jayesh Ranjan) has been on top of this, is we want to take it up with the Government of India and understand what exactly their concerns are and we also want to play that role being a sort of advocate, partner for the industry," said Rama Rao in a podcast.

Crypto Lender Crypto lender Celsius files for bankruptcy Take a look

Crypto lender Celsius Network said on Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy, becoming the latest victim of a dramatic plunge in prices that has shaken the cryptocurrency sector. The U.S. company said it has $167 million in cash on hand, which will provide liquidity to support certain operations during the restructuring process. Celsius is not requesting authority to allow customer withdrawals at this time, the company said in a press release, adding that it has filed a series of customary motions with court to allow it to continue operations in the normal course.